‘Little to no risk’: Four NNPS students being ‘self-monitored’ at home after recent China trip

Newport News Public Schools has reached out to Denbigh, Warwick and Woodside families after four students were reportedly told to stay home and “self-monitor” following a recent trip to China.

In a recent statement, Newport News Public Schools officials say the students were on campus for one day during the week of February 3 before the self-monitoring at home was enforced.

Health officials say the students’ attendance at school posed, “little to no risk to the school population.”

Larry Hill with the Virginia Department of Health understands that hearing this can be nerve-wracking.

“People are scared now when they hear coronavirus because of what’s going on around the world with it. We’re all taking it seriously and we’re doing what we’re supposed to do to help prevent it,” Hill said.

But he wants to ensure everyone there is little to worry about.

“In this case, there has been no confirmation of coronavirus and we really don’t expect to find anything, but we are doing this for precautionary reasons. They were in a part of China that was not a part of the infected area, but because of the new guidelines this is what we’re doing and they’ve been very cooperative,” he said.

The statement says the students and their families were screened before leaving China and upon entering the United States, at one of the CDC quarantine stations. The students were cleared to go home.

Health officials say they will continue to monitor the students and their families and wanted to reiterate that there is little to no risk to other students and staff.

You can check out the coronavirus tracking map here.

Following confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the risk to the U.S. public remains low but more cases are likely.

“The immediate risk to Americans is low. However, they should expect to see additional cases as well as cases in close contacts and human to human transmission,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, Director, National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the CDC.

Officials say for as much attention that the coronavirus has received, the flu still holds a much higher threat here locally.