Little Washington Sailing School summer camp opens for season under Phase 2 guidelines

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – “In about the last 10 days since the governor gave the day camps the green light we’ve seen our registrations double and every day more and more people are signing up to get their kids out there sailing,” said Kevin Clancy, director of Little Washington Sailing School.

Little Washington Sailing School will be open for the 2020 summer season. Clancy decided to continue classes under the state’s phase 2 restrictions on day camps.

“We’ll be designating some of our staff to be the sanitation crew. Their job will be to walk around and hand sanitize the sailors and wipe down the surfaces all day,” he said.

The sessions are spent on boats and in the classroom. Students will practice social distancing. Employees will wear masks and do daily temperature checks on students.

“We’ll be checking on everybody each morning as they arrive at the school to make sure there’s no fevers no contact with sick people. We’re going to make sure they’re safe,” Clancy said.

Students are excited to get on back the water.

“They learn so much more than sailing. There’s team work, there’s problem solving, there’s safety issues. They learn a lot and I think it’s one of the best things you can give your child as they head out into the world,” said Clancy.

Classes start June 8 and will run for 10 weeks. ​ There are still spots available if you’d like to register.