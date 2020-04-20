Local carpenter builds ‘Tiny Food Pantries’ for people in the community

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A local carpenter has been building Tiny Food Pantries for people in the community to get food from during the pandemic.

A look at one of the pantries.

Chris Strathy originally planned to use donated and recycled materials to make mini-libraries for people in the community, where they could take and drop off books,

Once he saw the need for food and other necessities during the COVID-19 outbreak, he decided to make the pantries instead.

“There’s no reason anybody should go hungry. Ever,” said Strathy.

People can put non-perishable foods inside the pantries and take whatever they need too.

Strathy says he plans on making more of these pantries, and he hopes this will encourage other people in Greenville and other communities to get creative too.

Strathy says items like old lockers would make perfect mini pantries.