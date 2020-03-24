Local distillery to produce hand sanitizer, donate to community

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Many people are panic buying during the COVID-19 outbreak.

One of the most popular items they’re grabbing is hand sanitizer.

A distillery in the East is switching to the production of hand sanitizer to meet the demand.

Employees at the Hackney Distillery are working to create large batches of hand sanitizer to give to people in need.​

The owners want to help people stay safe and healthy during this outbreak. ​

“The World Health Organization posted a recipe and it’s actually not that complicated to make,” said Nick Sanders, owner of Hackney Distillery.

Hand sanitizer is easy to make, but hard to find on store shelves during the coronavirus outbreak. That encouraged Nick Sanders to step in.

“As a distillery, it’s not a complicated process to make and I have all the ingredients and capabilities to do it here so I decided I was just going to do it,” Sanders said.

Sanders owns the Hackney Distillery and Restaurant in Washington. His goal is to produce 270 gallons of hand sanitizer.

“To effectively give out the equivalent of 10,000 bottles. We feel if we can do that we will go a long way to securing the need for Beaufort County,” he said.

Sanders plans to donate the hand sanitizer to Beaufort County EMS, local food banks, shelters and anyone else in need.

To do it, though, he’s asking people to donate small bottles to hold his new product.

“If we are able to secure some 2 to 4-ounce plastic bottles then we’ll be able to give it to other parts of our community that really need it,” said Sanders.

Sanders’ own business has been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. He’s also seeing how it is impacting life in the East. Sanders has a message for getting through this.

“Wash hands, keep social distancing as much as possible, 6 feet away from people and if were required and asked to stay at home, let’s just stay at home because I feel the more we can keep our community clear of the virus and get through this, the quicker we will all be able to get back to work and get things back to normal,” he said.

Sanders will start production Tuesday night. His team is asking for donations of small empty bottles, which will be filled with hand sanitizer and given to local homeless shelters and food banks.

If you would like to donate, you can contact Nick Sanders, nick@thehackneydistillery.com