Local gym reopens, owner reacts to Gov. Cooper veto to reopen gyms and bars

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – “We are following Governor Cooper’s recommendations. We have social distancing going on,” said Susan Hackney, owner of Burn Boot Camp Greenville.

Burn Boot Camp is now open. The gym closed on March 17th because of coronavirus, only doing virtual classes. Now, gym employees are holding outdoor camps.

“​It’s been going really well,” said Hackney.

Owner Susan Hackney said she’s following Governor Cooper’s restrictions, only allowing outdoor gatherings of 25 or less people. She said members and employees are safe.

“Our members have to bring their own mats their own equipment that way it’s just their stuff. There is no sharing of equipment,” Hackney said.

Customers are happy to be back in class.​

“I’m really happy to be back its been chaotic at home. It’s a lot to handle so its really good to be able to get here and just decompress,” said Israel Mendez, gym member.



“I feel very safe out here. I know Susan and those at Burn take the upmost safety precautions. I do feel like we should have the choice to come and take that risk if we are wanting to take that risk,” said Jenny Gregory, gym member.

Hackney believes physical activity is essential.

“It’s healthy. It’s healthy for our mental state, our physical state, for our immune system. I do believe that what we do here can be done safely and I do hope that Governor Cooper is listening to his constituents that we want to workout,” said Hackney.

​Burn Boot Camp plans to continue outdoor and virtual camps. Hackney hopes they can fully reopen soon.