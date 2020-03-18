Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point cancels 2020 air show

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WNCT) Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point officials made the decision to cancel the 2020 Cherry Point Air Show that was scheduled for May 1-3.

The decision was made with the primary concern for public health and safety due to the evolving situation of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Official also said the decision is also in step with the community, state and federal guidance of suspending or canceling events with large gatherings, aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Full refunds will be issued for those who purchased premium seating ahead of the event from the ticketing site during the week of March 16-22.

It may take seven to ten business days for refunds to appear on credit card statements or account postings.

If you have any questions about ticket refunds should be directed to OMBCHPTAir.ShowTickets@usmc-mccs.org.

General inquiries about the cancelation of the air show can be directed to cherrypoint@usmc.mil.