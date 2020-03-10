Live Now
Marine Corps Installations East implements Health Protection Condition Alpha

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) Marine Corps Installations East (MCIEAST) has implemented Health Protection Condition Alpha (HPCON-A) across all of its installations to maintain the readiness and protection of base personnel and families.

HPCON-A alerts the base population to unusual health risk or disease, in this case, the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

At this time there are no cases of COVID-19 on any MCIEAST installations and the installations remain under normal operations.

MCIEAST personnel along with Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune (NMCCL) are working diligently to review best practices, hone plans and remain prepared should there be a need to increase the level of HPCON.

Personnel who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 such as a cough, fever, and shortness of breath or have been exposed to the virus should remain home and contact their health care professional for guidance.

For more information visit www.lejeune.marines.mil/COVID-19 or www.med.navy.mil/sites/nhcl/News/Pages/COVID-19.aspx.

