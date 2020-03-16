Martin County responds to COVID-19

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Martin County responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county is following the CDC and citizens are advised to stay at home if they are sick, or if they have a sick family member in their home.

Citizens are also strongly encouraged to conduct county business online / by phone / through drop boxes as much as possible.

Examples include:

Taxes may be paid online at www.martincountyncgov.com or by mail

Water payments can be paid via mail or through a drop box located in the parking lot of the Martin County Governmental Center near the flagpoles

Many common NCDMV services, such as driver license renewal and vehicle registration renewal can be performed at any time and any place on a computer or mobile device. Please go to https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv

In the interest of public health, the following strategies have been put into place since the last Advisory

TEMPORARY HAND WASHING STATIONS – Temporary hand washing stations are being installed outside all county-owned buildings. Citizens are asked to wash hands before entering the buildings.

CANCELLATION OF NON-ESSENTIAL MEETINGS – Non-essential meetings are being canceled, including:

Board of Commissioners Budget Meeting on March 18 th ;

; Board of Commissioners Budget Meeting on March 25 th ;

; Martin County Water Districts Advisory Board Meeting on March 30th.

MORATOC PARK RENTALS – Renters of the Moratoc Park Building are advised to limit their attendance of events to less than 100, as per the March 14, 2020, Executive Order of Gov. Roy Cooper (https://governor.nc.gov/news/governor-cooper-issues-executive-order-closing-k-12-public-schools-and-banning-gatherings-more)

SENIOR CENTER EXERCISE CLASSES CANCELLED – Exercise classes in the Martin County Adult & Aging Services Department / Senior Center are canceled until further notice.

FINGERPRINTING SERVICES LIMITED – The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is restricting fingerprinting services to individuals who need it for employment purposes