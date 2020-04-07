Martin County Schools offers park, learn internet locations

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Martin County Schools is making it easier for students in rural areas to do their online assignments.

Students can access Wifi at several school parking lots around the county. The locations are Riverside High School, South Creek Middle and High Schools, the NC Telecenter, and the Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agri-science.

Superintendent Dr. Chris Mansfield said several rural areas in the county lack good internet connections.

It can leave students without access to broadband for continued learning from home.

“We do have a number of students who don’t have access to broadband in their homes so the easiest thing for us is to try to provide and make it available in our buildings. We want them to do the very best they can on their work,” said Dr. Mansfield.

“We want kids and their families to do the very best they can in doing the work that the teachers have assigned them. We are asking the teachers to be mindful that students in some cases are overcoming several challenges,” he said.

The school district gave students work packets to do at home, and made computers available to families who don’t have them.