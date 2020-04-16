Maury Volunteer Firefighters buy lunch for other first responders

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) –

On April 16th, The Maury Volunteer Fire Department paid for the lunches of other Greene County first responders, as a way to say thank you for all they’ve done during the pandemic.

Ole’ Time Smokehouse catered the event, in a food truck.

Highway Patrol, Police and Sheriffs Departments, EMS, and others were present for their free ‘thank you’ lunch.

The firefighters paid for the meals out of their own pockets, with the owner of Ole’ Time Smokehouse offering them a discount in the meals.

Eric Keel has been a Maury Volunteer Firefighter for four years. He said when he suggested the idea, everyone wanted to pitch in.

“When I said something about it they all jumped in. They said ‘here I’ll chip in, here I’ll chip in. We’re looking to do more in the future,” said Keel.

Keel says that their goal is to get other local fire departments to do the same and give back during this difficult time.