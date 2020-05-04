May is Mental Health Awareness Month, experts encourage people to take care of mental health

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – May is Mental Health Awareness Month. According to the National Alliance on Mental Health, one out of five adults in the United States experiences a mental illness at some point in their lives.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many changes in everyone’s lives including financial pressure, social isolation, and altered daily routines.

People may experience stress, anxiety, loneliness, and fear during the pandemic. Mental health disorders can also worsen due to the coronavirus crisis.

Mental health experts said it’s important to learn self-care strategies to cope or seek professional help.

Integrated family services community liaison Keith Hamm says they have an influx in calls.

“We have received an increase in calls but not to the degree you would expect. I believe people by and large are assuming that providers including mental health providers are not open which the opposite is true actually,” said Hamm.

Hamm said people should try to do something different in your daily routine and separate work and family life.

According to Hamm, people should look out for signs of abnormal frustration and emotion.

“Individuals who do not normally have a mental health diagnosis may not be apt to be aware of the things that are going on and how they are noticing changes in their mental health during this time of isolation,” he said.

Integrated Family Services is using telemedicine to help patients. It has a 24-hour chat line for people in need of assistance.