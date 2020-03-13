Mayor Sandy Roberson declares state of emergency for Rocky Mount, regarding COVID-19

ROCKY MOUNT, (WNCT) Mayor Sandy Roberson declares a state of emergency for Rocky Mount regarding COVID-19.

Rocky Mount is the first city in North Carolina to file a state of emergency.

Rocky Mount officials said the primary reason for this declaration is to allow access to state and federal resources and early adoption of those resources, that would otherwise not be available and this decision was made to ensure the safety and well-being of all Rocky Mount residents and visitors.

“Our priority is to keep our city protected and safe during this time,” Ms. Small-Toney said. “The city’s leadership team is keeping constant communication with local and state organizations to ensure proper actions are taken if and when necessary.”

Visit rockymountnc.gov for more information.

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider for medical advice.