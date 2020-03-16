MCB Camp Lejeune Community Schools Buildings will be open a half a day for students; Online learning will occur later in the week

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Department of Defense Education Activity Americas and the Mid Atlantic District leadership are following the recommendation made by the MCB Camp Lejeune leadership to close MCB Camp Lejeune schools for students starting after early dismissal Monday.

This half-day will allow students to pick up all their learning materials and take them home.

School officials said they have plans in place at the district and school-level, and DoDEA headquarters is committed to providing schools with all the resources necessary to continue the educational process.

The district will review conditions and publish an update each Friday by 5 p.m. on our local school web pages.

Here is a list of the changes:

Monday, March 16, 2020, at noon DoDEA school buildings at MCB Camp Lejeune, will be closed to students as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. This action is being taken as a prudent measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). After March 16, students should not report back to school until further notice. Staff will report at the usual time.

All school extracurricular activities are canceled/postponed effective immediately. This includes, but is not limited to, all scholastic and athletic competitions, sports practices, music/drama/art performance, school trips, and any other extra-curricular activities, including PTO events. Additionally, this includes outside groups that meet at our schools.

Monday, March 16, 2020, after student dismissal, staff will participate in professional learning activities.

Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18, 2020, will be teacher and staff workdays for online learning training. This will allow administrators and staff to collaborate and prepare to ensure continuity of instruction for online teaching.

Students can expect to begin receiving assignments later in the week as online learning begins. Students will be expected to complete online learning assignments and/or work packets as assigned by their classroom teachers. School principals and teachers will be sending out additional information related to this expectation by March 18, 2020.

Visit DoDEA’s official website for information on COVID-19, highlighting associated impacts as well as response and prevention efforts.