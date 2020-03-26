MCIEAST implements Health Protection Condition Charlie

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) As directed by the Secretary of Defense, Marine Corps Installations East (MCIEAST) has implemented Health Protection Condition Charlie (HPCON-C) across all of its installations to maintain the readiness and protection of base and air station personnel and families.

HPCON-C means there are multiple confirmed cases of disease nationwide such as the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

As of today, there have been four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Onslow County.

The County Health Department says one of those cases is travel-related; the other two cases are speculated to be from community transmission.

The one confirmed case of COVID-19 aboard Camp Lejeune has recovered and been medically cleared.

While there is no indication of a widespread outbreak in Onslow County, community transmission has been seen in greater numbers in other counties in North Carolina to include Durham, Mecklenburg, and Wake counties.

As a preventative measure, MCIEAST previously implemented many of the HPCON-C health and safety requirements during HPCON-B, as a result, the base population will notice very few visible changes.

Leaders will continue to assess conditions on the ground and cancel or curtail services, events and operations as appropriate that could potentially increase the spread of the virus.

A list of updates on services can be found here: www.mcieast.marines.mil/serviceupdates.

MCIEAST personnel along with Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune (NMCCL) are working diligently to review best practices, hone plans and remain prepared should there be a need to increase to the next level of HPCON.