MCS offer meals, extended learning assignments amid school closure

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Martin County Schools is serving breakfast and lunch to students even though classes are canceled.

All eight Martin County campuses are serving as a grab and go meal sites.

The superintendent says his district is also planning to start drop-off zones in remote areas of the county.

He says the focus is on instruction, child nutrition meal service, and child care.

The district wants to work to help families in rural areas get resources needed for at-home learning.



“Our teachers are aware of the fact that a lot of areas of the county and a lot of our students may not have broadband access. Even if they have broadband access through a cellular phone you know their data plan may not support lots of online activity. What they’ve been working on is more geared toward not having to use the internet,” said Chris Mansfield, Martin County Schools superintendent.

Teachers are preparing lessons for this two-week closure and beyond. Parents are also stopping at schools to pick up children’s homework assignments.

