Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
1  of  12
Closings
Bankruptcy Meetings - New Bern Beaufort County Schools Bertie County District Court Christ Covenant School First Missionary Baptist Church Greenville Montessori School Hertford County District Court Hobgood Charter School Jones County Public Schools Northampton County District Court Pitt County Schools Washington Montessori Public Charter School

Moores Creek National Battlefield Visitor Center to close

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CURRIE, N.C. (WNCT) The Moores Creek National Battlefield Visitor Center will be closed beginning at 12 noon, Tuesday, March 17 and will remain closed until further notice.

Patriots’ Hall will also be closed during this time.

The National Park Passport Stamp, park brochure, and Junior Ranger booklet will be available in the Visitor Center lobby.

Restroom facilities, park trails, and recreational areas in the park will remain open.

The park is working toward posting educational activities and curriculum materials for visitors to use during the closure on its website and Facebook page.

Updates will be posted on the park’s website and the park’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV