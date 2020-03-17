Moores Creek National Battlefield Visitor Center to close

CURRIE, N.C. (WNCT) The Moores Creek National Battlefield Visitor Center will be closed beginning at 12 noon, Tuesday, March 17 and will remain closed until further notice.

Patriots’ Hall will also be closed during this time.

The National Park Passport Stamp, park brochure, and Junior Ranger booklet will be available in the Visitor Center lobby.

Restroom facilities, park trails, and recreational areas in the park will remain open.

The park is working toward posting educational activities and curriculum materials for visitors to use during the closure on its website and Facebook page.

Updates will be posted on the park’s website and the park’s Facebook page.