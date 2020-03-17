Morehead City coronavirus precautions

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Morehead City is taking extra steps to keep its residents and employees safe during the outbreak of Coronavirus.

All city buildings will be closed to the public effective at 12 noon Tuesday, March 17.

City employees will be working in the community, answering police and fire service calls, performing inspections, repairing utility lines, and maintaining facilities – if you come across these people, exercise social distancing (approximately 6 feet of separation) as recommended by NC DHHS and the CDC.

As city employees continue to work and provide citizens with easy virtual and emergency access to the services they are accustomed to, note the following:

Billing and Collections: The City Hall building will be closed to the public. Billing & Collections personnel will continue to work normal business hours and can be reached by phone or email. Residents can pay their utility bills and/or tax bills online at https://moreheadcitync.org/231/Pay-Your-Utilities-Bill, and by check or money order via mail and by the drop box in front of City Hall located at 706 Arendell St. The decision has been made to suspend April utility cutoffs given the critical importance of personal hygiene to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus and the potential for financial hardships during this time. To establish a new service call 252.726.6848 ext. 112 or 131.

Finance: The City Hall building will be closed to the public. Finance personnel will continue to work normal business hours and can be reached by phone or email. Vendor payment processing will continue as normal. If you have a question regarding Vendor payment please email AccountsPayable@moreheadcitync.org or call 252.726.6848 ext. 123 for Donna Watson or 252.726.6848 ext. 126 for Brandy Edwards.

Non-Emergency Fire Department Services:

252.726.5040

Susan.Davis@moreheadcitync.org

Asst. Chief Dykeman Baily 252.726.5040 ext. 4

Captain Kelly Urban 252.726.5040 ext. 7

Deputy Chief Chris Judy 252.726.5040 ext. 8

Non-Emergency Police Department Services:

Amy Thompson Support Service Coordinator 252.726.3131 ext. 119 Amy.thompson@moreheadcitync.org

Parks & Recreation Center: The Parks & Recreation Center is closed to the public. However, personnel will continue to work normal business hours and can be reached by phone or email. If you have any questions pertaining to our Parks and Recreation please contact Victoria Ward, Recreation Supervisor, at 252-726-5083 ext 6 orvictoria.ward@moreheadcitync.org

Webb Library: The Webb Library is closed. If you have any questions pertaining to the library please contact James Swan, the Webb Library Director, at 252.646.2143 or at james.swann@moreheadcitync.org

Administration: The Municipal building is closed to the public. However, personnel will continue to work normal business hours and can be reached by phone or email. If you have any questions regarding administration matters please feel free to contact the City Manager’s Executive Assistant Kathy Eagle at Kathy.eagle@moreheadcitync.org or via phone at 252.726.6848 ext. 110.

Public Services:

All Public Works and Public Utilities buildings are closed to the public. However, personnel continue to work and can be reached by phone or email. If you have any questions pertaining to our Public Services Department please contact our Public Services at PublicServiceAdmins@moreheadcitync.org or call 252.726.6848 ext. 132 or 252.726.1911 (after-hours emergency).