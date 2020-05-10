Mother’s Day quarantine style

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

This year, Mother’s day is a little different than previous years.

The pandemic has made it difficult for families to get together and celebrate this holiday like they usually would, due to social distancing.

You might want to hug and kiss your mother, but if you’ve been out in places where you could’ve contracted the virus, health experts say that’s not such a good idea.

Here in Greenville, residents are celebrating mothers day…with caution.

Jim and Martha Tepperberg came from Virginia to visit their daughter who’s a nursing student at ECU.

Although it’s not her usual Mother’s Day routine, Martha was just happy to be with her children.

“Typically we would get up and have brunch together,” said Martha.

“My kids often make me brunch. Or, we’ll go out. Obviously a restaurant is not really an option right now, so we came here instead.”

The Tepperberg’s spent their afternoon on a social distancing walk and picnic, with the whole family seated in separate chairs and blankets.

From WNCT to all mothers out there, Happy Mother’s Day!