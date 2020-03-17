Live Now
N.C. Dept. of Natural and Cultural Resources closes public sites effective Tuesday

ELIZBETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) In accordance with Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 117, and to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in North Carolina, N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources will suspend public operations at all locations, including Museum of the Albemarle, except state parks and trails, beginning Tuesday, March 17 until further notice.

The suspension of operations includes the North Carolina museums of art, history and natural sciences, including regional museums; state historic sites; state aquariums and Jennette’s Pier, the North Carolina Zoo; the State Library of North Carolina and the Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped; the State Archives, including regional archive offices; and the North Carolina Symphony.

North Carolina state parks and recreation area trails and restroom facilities will remain open, but visitor centers and campgrounds will be closed. Visitors to state parks are encouraged to practice social distancing.

The Museum Park at N.C. Museum of Art will also remain open.

Visitors to the Museum Park are encouraged to practice social distancing. A

