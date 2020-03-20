Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
1  of  11
Closings
Beaufort County Schools Christ Covenant School Greenville Montessori School Hertford County District Court Hobgood Charter School Jones County Public Schools Mt. Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Northampton County District Court Pitt County Schools Town of Richlands Washington Montessori Public Charter School

N.C. Forest Service implements safety measures limiting public access in response to COVID-19

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Due to public safety and social distancing, effective at 12 noon Friday, March 20 N.C. Forest Service will be implementing safety measures in response to COVID-19.

The following measures will be implemented:

  • All burn permits are being issued online only;
  • No special use permits of any kind are being issued in person at any State Forest or other NCFS locations;
  • All NCFS office locations and/or facilities are temporarily closed to the public until further notice; and
  • State Forests remain open to the public; however, amenities including offices, education and visitor centers, restrooms and picnic shelters are temporarily closed to the public until further notice.

Contact information for county forest rangers is available at www.ncforestservice.gov/contacts.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV