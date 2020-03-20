N.C. Forest Service implements safety measures limiting public access in response to COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Due to public safety and social distancing, effective at 12 noon Friday, March 20 N.C. Forest Service will be implementing safety measures in response to COVID-19.

The following measures will be implemented:

All burn permits are being issued online only;

No special use permits of any kind are being issued in person at any State Forest or other NCFS locations;

All NCFS office locations and/or facilities are temporarily closed to the public until further notice; and

State Forests remain open to the public; however, amenities including offices, education and visitor centers, restrooms and picnic shelters are temporarily closed to the public until further notice.

Contact information for county forest rangers is available at www.ncforestservice.gov/contacts.