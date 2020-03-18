Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune implements COVID-19 screening sites, phone helpline

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) Naval Medical Center Lejeune is implementing two COVID-19 screening sites as of Tuesday, March 18, to support Marine Corps Installations East in maintaining readiness against COVID-19.

The first site is for active-duty military only.

Marines and Sailors will contact their unit medical first. After being evaluated, their unit medical will then determine if they need to be referred to the COVID-19 Active Duty Screening Site located at Building 4 aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

That site will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. If the active-duty military has any questions, they should contact their unit medical for guidance before reporting to the screening site.

The second site will be for the Department of Defense (DoD) beneficiaries such as family members and retirees.

NMCCL is not encouraging people to leave their homes and you should call ahead to the NMCCL COVID-19 Help Line at (910) 450-2956 before driving to the screening site.

The NMCCL COVID-19 Help Line will be available seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Callers will speak with a nurse and will get symptoms checked before driving to the screening site or walking into any medical facility.

Those who have been screened, and have significant symptoms of a fever of 100.4 or higher and respiratory symptoms like coughing and shortness of breath, will be asked to travel to the screening site.

If your symptoms are mild, please stay home.

If you are directed to go to the COVID-19 Beneficiary Screening Site, you will drive to the main entrance of the NH-200 Clinic Annex in front of the main Medical Center.

Beneficiaries must have their DoD ID Card to show personnel when they drive up.

Patients will be screened from their vehicles and from there, medical personnel will determine further testing.

This site will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

These hours are subject to change; updates will be posted to the NMCCL Facebook page.