Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune implements patient visitor restrictions

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune (NMCCL) will implement patient visitor restrictions.
- No visitors age 12 and under.
- Each patient is limited to two adult visitors.
- Emergency Department or Trauma Department patients are limited to one adult visitor
- Do not visit a patient at NMCCL if you have flu-like symptoms (including fever and cough) until 48 hours AFTER your symptoms are gone.
“Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune (NMCCL) is committed to taking every measure possible to protect the health of our patients and staff. Out of an abundance of caution, NMCCL will temporarily alter guidelines for visitors of patients.“