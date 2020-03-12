NBA suspending season due to coronavirus concerns

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, center, shoots as Milwaukee Bucks center Robin Lopez, left, and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 6, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

NEW YORK (AP/WNCT) NBA is suspending season after Wednesday night’s games until further notice because of the coronavirus concerns.

The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19.

The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

At that time, tonight’s game was canceled.

The affected player was not in the arena.

The NBA will use this hiatus to determine the next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.