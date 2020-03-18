NC 2-1-1 to provide assistance for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper announced on Wednesday, NC 2-1-1 by United Way of North Carolina as a resource for people to call for assistance related to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

NC 2-1-1 is an information and referral service that families and individuals can call to obtain free and confidential information on health and human services resources within their community. NC 2-1-1 operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year and resources are available in most languages.

Governor Cooper says, ” Services like NC 2-1-1 are critical during times of emergency. North Carolinians can now call 2-1-1 to get the information they need while we continue working together to prevent the spread of this virus.”

North Carolinians can text COVIDNC to 898211 to receive general information and updates about COVID-19. Sign up now to get regular alerts on the rapidly evolving situation and North Carolina’s response.

NC 2-1-1 cannot provide direct medical services, and COVID-19 can only be diagnosed by a health care professional.

f you suspect you or someone you care for may have symptoms or have been exposed to the virus, you should contact your health care provider

If you do not have a provider, you can call your local health department, free and charitable clinics or a Federally Qualified Health Clinic for guidance.

People should only call 9-1-1 if they are experiencing an emergency.

9-1-1 centers across North Carolina have been receiving general questions and other non-emergency calls related to COVID-19.

N.C. officials say do not call 9-1-1 unless you have an emergency.