NC Aquariums closing to help reduce spread of COVID-19

PINE KNOLL SHORES (WNCT) The North Carolina Aquariums and Jennette’s Pier will close to the public temporarily starting Tuesday.

The North Carolina Aquariums at Roanoke Island, Pine Knoll Shores and Fort Fisher, and Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head will all close.

The top priority of the Aquariums is the health and safety of our staff, guests, volunteers, program participants, and the animals in their care. Given how quickly situations develop, the Aquariums will continue to provide updates on its website and via social media channels.

The following applies to the closing:

Aquarium programs and events are canceled indefinitely. Anyone who purchased a ticket or registered for a program will be contacted by the aquariums. Or registered customers can email or call the aquarium or more information on what to do next. Fort Fisher: ffmail@ncaquariums.com or call us at (910) 772-0500 Pine Knoll Shores: pksmail@ncaquariums.com or call us at (252) 247-4003 Roanoke Island: rimail@ncaquariums.com or call us at (252) 475-2300 Jennette’s Pier: jpmail@ncaquariums.com or call us at 252-255-1501



All North Carolina Aquarium Society memberships will be extended for a period equal to the length of time that the aquariums are closed.

This extension will be applied automatically, and you will not need to take any action to enable this

Should you have any questions about your membership contact the North Carolina Aquarium Society at (800) 832-3474 or membership@ncaquariums.com.

You may find additional information at ncaquariumsociety.com.

Essential staff will remain on-site to care for thousands of animals in aquarium care, and all of the animals are healthy and doing well.

The Aquarium’s dedicated animal caretakers work diligently to ensure the best possible health and well-being of the animals.

That includes planning for emergencies like this and stocking up on extra food and supplies for the animals.

An additional mix of staff onsite, as well as those working remotely from home, ensure the Aquarium will be ready to re-open and welcome guests back once this critical situation has subsided.