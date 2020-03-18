Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
1  of  9
Closings
Beaufort County Schools Christ Covenant School Greenville Montessori School Hertford County District Court Hobgood Charter School Jones County Public Schools Northampton County District Court Pitt County Schools Washington Montessori Public Charter School

NC coronavirus cases jump from 40 to 63, virus reported in 17 counties

Coronavirus

by: WNCT Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina jumped from 40 to 63, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The CDC last updated its numbers on Wednesday, there are 4,275 coronavirus cases in the United States with 75 deaths.

The following counties in North Carolina have confirmed cases of coronavirus:

  • Brunswick County – 1
  • Buncombe – 1
  • Cabarrus County – 1
  • Chatham County – 1
  • Craven County – 1
  • Durham County – 1
  • Forsyth County – 2
  • Harnett County – 3
  • Iredell County – 1
  • Johnston County – 2
  • Mecklenburg County – 7
  • Onslow County – 1
  • Sampson County – 1
  • Wake County – 15
  • Watauga County – 1
  • Wayne County – 1
  • Wilson County – 1

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV