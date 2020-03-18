NC coronavirus cases jump from 40 to 63, virus reported in 17 counties

RALEIGH, N.C. — The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina jumped from 40 to 63, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
The CDC last updated its numbers on Wednesday, there are 4,275 coronavirus cases in the United States with 75 deaths.
The following counties in North Carolina have confirmed cases of coronavirus:
- Brunswick County – 1
- Buncombe – 1
- Cabarrus County – 1
- Chatham County – 1
- Craven County – 1
- Durham County – 1
- Forsyth County – 2
- Harnett County – 3
- Iredell County – 1
- Johnston County – 2
- Mecklenburg County – 7
- Onslow County – 1
- Sampson County – 1
- Wake County – 15
- Watauga County – 1
- Wayne County – 1
- Wilson County – 1