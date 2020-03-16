NC reports 32 cases of COVID-19 in 13 counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials reported 32 total cases of COVID-19 across the state early Sunday – a jump from 23 on Saturday.

Cases are being reported in 13 counties. Wake County is reporting the highest number with 14, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said.

Mecklenburg County has the second-highest number of cases with four.

Watauga County is the first county in the mountains to report a case.

The new presumptive positives come after Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order that closes all public K-12 schools and stops all gatherings of 100 people or more.

Violations of the order concerning mass gatherings are punishable as a Class 2 misdemeanor.

The ban on gatherings does not include airports, bus and train stations, medical facilities, libraries, shopping malls and spaces where people may be in transit.

Office environments, restaurants, factories, or retail or grocery stores are also excluded.

The executive order is in effect for 30 days from March 14.

Dr. Mandy Cohen with NCDHHS said more cases are expected as the department has expanded testing criteria for COVID-19.

Only those who meet the following criteria should ask their doctor or local health department about being tested for COVID-19 through the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health:

Have a fever or lower respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath) and close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case within the past 14 days; OR Have fever and lower respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath) and a negative rapid flu test

Johns Hopkins University is reporting 156,400 total cases of the virus worldwide with 5,833 being attributed to COVID-19.

The U.S. has 2,952 cases as of Sunday morning.