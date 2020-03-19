Live Now
NC reports 97 coronavirus cases across 22 counties

Coronavirus

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials now say there are 97 cases of coronavirus across the state.

Durham County now has 32 cases, Wake County has 22, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday.

Late Wednesday, Wake County officials said 70 people are under investigation who were exposed to the virus and have shown symptoms.

Additionally, 221 others were identified through contact tracing who could be at risk for contracting the virus. Officials say those individuals are being monitored.

State health officials said 2,505 tests have been completed.

North Carolina health officials say the increase in cases can be partially attributed to testing being more widely available.

This story will be updated.

