NC Sept. 27 COVID-19 update: 1,290 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday, percent positive up to 5.1%

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – According to the NCDHHS, 1,290 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday, the fewest number of cases since Wednesday.

The percent positive rose slightly to 5.1 from 4.6 on Saturday, after revised numbers. Sunday makes 10 days in a row that the number was very close to five percent. The WHO reopening guidelines recommend a percent positive rate of 5 percent for 14 days straight.

The number of people currently hospitalized also increased slightly to 917, the most hospitalizations since September 15 and the second highest total of the past three weeks.

One death was reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 3,441.

On Friday, the NCDHHS began reporting antigen-positive cases, deaths, and tests completed in addition to the regularly reported molecular (PCR) positive cases.

According to the NCDHHS, molecular (PCR) positive cases are classified as “confirmed” cases, while antigen-positive cases are classified as “probable” cases of COVID-19, in accordance with CDC. Additionally, health officials say that molecular (PCR) tests are processed in a laboratory while antigen tests are often processed at the point of care, such as in a health care provider’s office.

As a result of “improved reporting processes,” NCDHHS is now adding the antigen information into the COVID-19 daily dashboard.

Health officials say that both molecular (PCR) and antigen tests are diagnostic so they look to see if someone is currently infected with COVID-19. Each test looks for different things to determine if someone is infected.

A molecular (PCR) test looks for the virus’s genetic material.

An antigen test is a rapid test that looks for specific proteins on the surface of the virus.

“A molecular (PCR) positive case of COVID-19 is a person who received a positive COVID-19 result from a molecular (PCR) test. An antigen-positive case of COVID-19 is a person who received a positive COVID-19 result from an antigen test and does not have a positive result from a molecular (PCR) test. People are only counted as a case once, even if they have multiple positive

tests,” according to the NCDHHS website.

NCDHHS says that adding the antigen-positive cases and test data makes up about 2% of the total COVID-19 cases and less than 1% of the total deaths throughout the state.

Here are the latest updates in local counties:

Gates: 142 cases — 3 deaths

Dare: 273 cases — 3 deaths

Currituck: 184 cases — 3 deaths

Pasquotank: 707 cases — 30 deaths

Perquimans: 187 cases — 3 deaths

Bertie: 588 cases — 8 deaths

Hertford: 754 cases — 30 deaths*

Chowan: 356 cases — 3 deaths

Camden: 115 cases — 3 deaths