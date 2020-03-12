NC soccer showcase canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19

Girls play in a game last year during The Brittany

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) The Brittany Willis Memorial Scholarship Showcase, scheduled to start Friday, has been suspended for 2020 due to coronavirus concerns.

“This event brings in over 5,000 players, coaches, volunteers, and spectators. With the assembly of such a large crowd, it is the best interest to cancel our event this year,” said Richard Frazier, Wilson Parks, and Recreation Department recreation manager.

This year, 81 high school soccer teams were expected to participate in the showcase on Friday and Saturday, with 53 games scheduled, mostly at J. Burt Gillette Athletic Complex.

The Brittany is held in memory of Brittany Willis, the Wilson teen who was kidnapped, raped and murdered in 2004.