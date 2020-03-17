Live Now
NC Zoo temporarily closes amid coronavirus outbreak

Courtesy of North Carolina Zoo Facebook Page

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The NC Zoo released a statement on Monday announcing the zoo will be temporarily closed beginning Tuesday, March 17.

The zoo will soon be on televisions across the country. 

National Geographic Wild is shooting on location at the zoo right now for a show that will air this fall called “World’s Biggest Zoo.”

Nat Geo Wild crews filmed last fall as well. Between 6 to 8 episodes will begin airing later this year. 

The episodes will feature the NC Zoo’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, Educational Programs and Veterinarian Hospital. Nat Geo representatives say they chose the NC Zoo because of its size. At 2,600 acres, it is truly the world’s biggest zoo.

