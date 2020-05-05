NCAAT offers safe space for Asian Americans in NC to report anti-Asian incidents during COVID-19 pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The coronavirus pandemic is still creating barriers for people in North Carolina.

This includes Asians and Asian-American communities.

Groups say acts of discrimination against Asians are on the rise.

They tie it to COVID-19 originating in Wuhan China.

“North Carolina Asian Americans Together” (NCAAT) is an organization working to support equality for this community.

The goup is offering a way for people to report acts discrimination during the pandemic.

Ricky Leung is the director of North Carolina Asian Americans Together.

He says, “A lot of it also has to do with access to services, particularly language barriers to accessing COVID response services, applying for unemployment. We see this as kind of like part of a more comprehensive support for our growing Asian, Asian-American community in North Carolina.”

The group says collecting data on discrimination will help its leaders better advocate for this community.

For the NCAAT bias reporting form, click here.