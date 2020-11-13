NCDHHS Sec. Cohen says nationwide lockdown would be challenging, doesn’t want to go backward

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As COVID-19 cases surge around the country, many are questioning if a national lockdown will be in the future.

An adviser for President-elect Joe Biden is suggesting a four to six-week lockdown to curb the spread.

New Zealand and Australia have taken similar actions.

State leaders said they don’t want to go backward in North Carolina but will need to if we overwhelm our hospitals.

They say that doesn’t mean a lockdown though.

“I think that at this point in the pandemic, asking folks to make that kind of a sacrifice is going to be challenging and I think we have to just recognize that,” said NCDHHS Sec. Mandy Cohen. “I think we have tried in North Carolina to meet folks where they are and ask them to do simple things that don’t require us making a huge economic impact. We’re asking folks to do simple things that keep businesses open, that don’t impact our economy.”

She said those simple things are wearing a mask, social distancing, and washing your hands.

“We don’t want to go backward. I think that would be really, really hard for us as a country and us as a state if we were to do something like that, and so I’m hoping we can do the hard work as a state and as a nation to do things that don’t have those major impacts, and it’s wearing a mask,” said Cohen.