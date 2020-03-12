Live Now
NCHSAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball State Championship games suspended indefinitely

Coronavirus

by: WNCT Staff

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.. (WNCT)- Due to the threat from COVID-19, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) has made the decision to postpone the 2020 Men’s and Women’s Basketball State Championships indefinitely.

“As much as we would like this opportunity for our student-athletes, coaches, and their communities, we know that ultimately any decision we make must err on the side of caution,” said Commissioner Que Tucker.

The Board of Directors also moved to suspend interscholastic athletics beginning at 11:59 p.m. on Friday through April 6.

The NCHSAA Board of Directors will assess the situation regularly over the next few weeks. This includes all workouts, skill development, practices, and contests.

