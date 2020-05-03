North Carolina Council on Developmental Disabilities hosting webinars during pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

The North Carolina Council on Developmental Disabilities has been hosting webinars to help people struggling during this difficult time.

On May 4th, a family physician, psychitrist, and social worker will conduct a telehealth webinar giving professional advice to families who have questions.

This webinar is the second hosted by the Council since the pandemic began.

Talley Wells is the NC Council’s Executive Director, and believes these kinds of webinars are important for people looking for answers.

“This matters to their life and to their future,” said Wells.

"This matters to their life and to their future," said Wells.

"We know that COVID-19 is throughout the state. The state has done a good job of responding to it. But this is life..It's about life and death."

Wells says the Council will continue to host more of these webinars.

Click the link here to find the schedule for future webinars and where to sign up.