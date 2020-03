GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A school in Greenville is going to transition to online courses due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Head of Oakwood School Dan Quesnel informed the spring break for students will be extended through March 20.

On March 23, the school will start the online transition, Quesnel said. The school will also postpone prom and its annual auction set for April.

They will continue to monitor the situation to determine when online classes will end.