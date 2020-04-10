OBX property owners not allowed on island are suing

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) –

Outer Banks property owners are filing federal law suits after being denied access to their vacation homes.

The owners claim their constitutional rights are being violated by not being allowed to access their properties, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emergency orders in the county only permit those who are full time residents to come and go.



Vacation home owners are suing Dare County for not being able to enter the area during quarintine.

Law Enforcement has been placed at the two bridges used to access the county, to do check-ins with travelers.

The argument from many vacation home owners is that they want to have access to the home and property they own and pay for.

Mary Ruane has been an Outer Banks vacation home owner for nearly forty years. She thinks this is a good idea.

“The island basically has no cases right now,” said Ruane.

“With the influx of people coming, you don’t know where they’re coming from. Medical facilities are limited down here, so if you have people getting sick, where are they going to go?”

The lawsuits filed are directly asking for owners to be allowed access to their homes immediately.