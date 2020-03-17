OCHD not accepting walk-in appointments, limiting services

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Onslow County Health Department (OCHD) will not be accepting walk-in appointments and limiting some services beginning Tuesday due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Child Health, Women’s and Maternal Health and Immunization Clinics will have limited appointment times available.

All classes have been canceled for the month of March, and Care Management visits will be completed virtually.

WIC is still open and accepting clients, however, it is encouraged that appointments that can be done over the phone, are done over the phone other than certifications.

The health department will continue to update current clients by phone and will also be sharing relevant information in regards to services changes on its social media pages and website.

If you are unsure about a service or would like to make an appointment call 910-347-2154 before coming to the health department.