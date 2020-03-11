OCS releases statement on coronavirus

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Onslow County Schools is monitoring information from the CDC and working with the Onslow County Health Department (OCHD) on COVID-19, which is also known as the coronavirus.

OCS officials said that current guidance from OCHD indicates there is no need to close schools.

As of Tuesday, OCS will not be canceling any currently planned student or staff travel.

District and school administrators have been asked to not plan any additional field trips or travel at this time.

District staff are communicating regularly with OCHD and will continue to monitor and make decisions as they are needed.

For the most accurate and up-to-date school-related COVID-19 information visit https://www.onslow.k12.nc.us/Page/31535