Onslow Co. Public Health: No shortage in specimen kits

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The CDC says there are 81 state and local public health labs in the U.S. offering testing for the coronavirus. The agency reports more than 1,700 COVID-19 cases as of Friday afternoon.

Health care workers in Onslow County say they are actively collecting specimens for coronavirus testing in the area and there is no shortage of specimen kits.

There are two criteria for testing someone for COVID-19. You should only be tested if you have symptoms related to the virus or if you have been in contact with an infected person.

Clinicians have to screen possible patients for other viral infections first, before testing them for coronavirus.

Doctors are able to collect patients’ specimens locally, then they’re sent to a commercial laboratory-like lab corps for the actual COVID-19 test.

If a case comes back as presumptively positive, the lab work is sent to the CDC for verification. Presumptive positive means someone has initially screened as positive. For practical purposes, a patient will get a second test.

“Presumptive positive means that it has tested positive in the first of a sequence of two tests, and​ for practical purposes, we consider a presumptive positive as a positive and follow all the protective​ measures associated with that to make sure we are acting in an abundance of caution,” said Kristen Richmond-Hoover, Onslow County Health Director.

The Onslow County Public Health Department does not screen people. They will, however, direct you to the proper health care provider that can.

Thursday night, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune reported its first presumptive positive case for the virus. The person is in isolation and receiving treatment.

If you’re feeling sick, health care professionals ask you not to walk into the doctor’s office. Instead, call before you go and follow your health care provider’s instructions.