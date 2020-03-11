Live Now
Onslow County activates phone bank for coronavirus information

Coronavirus

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Due to recent COVID-19 concerns, the Onslow County Government and the Onslow County Health Department have activated a Citizens Phone Bank.

The number for the phone bank is 910-989-5027.

The line is for general questions on the virus and will not be offering specific medical advice or a medical assessment of symptoms.

If you have traveled to an area where coronavirus is present within the last 14 days and have symptoms or are concerned call your physician or healthcare provider. 

