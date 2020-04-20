Onslow County Farmer’s Market reopens for 2020 season

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – “We had a limited opening trying to stay within the Governor’s orders,” said Marie Bowman, manager of the Onslow County Farmer’s Market.

The Onslow County Farmer’s Market opened Saturday but it’s only offering essential items including food, produce, soap and masks.

“We had a good turnout despite the weather that moved in. With proper spacing for vendors, of course, we had a single flow of direction for traffic,” said Bowman.

Bowman said the market only had 1/3 of its normal vendors taking part.

“That eliminated some of our vendors from participating but we also had some vendors who were older and had health issues that felt because of their personal health reasons that they could not participate in the market,” she said.

Bowman said Onslow County farmers are seeing an increase in demand.

“We have seen and received a lot of calls from individuals inquiring and wanting to source more local products,” Bowman explains.

According to Bowman, recent rain and frost have set some growers back, keeping them out of their fields. Bowman knows what the market means to farmers and the community.

“So that they can have access to fresh locally grown products as well as access to other small businesses,” she said.

The market will be open every Saturday from 8:30 A.M. – 1:30 P.M. at 4024 Richlands Highway in Jacksonville and on Tuesdays from 9:30 A.M. – 1:30 P.M. at 512 New Bridge Street.