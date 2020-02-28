Onslow County Schools and Onslow County Health Department encourage prevention and preparedness for Coronavirus

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Onslow County Schools is working closely with the Onslow County Health Department as they continue to prepare for the possibility of Coronavirus Disease 2019.

Information from OCHD and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction indicate thus far there are no cases in our state, however, we encourage OCS students, staff and families to take preventative measures.

A recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) article indicated that Americans should be anticipating and preparing for the possibility of widespread COVID-19 in the United States.

Guidance from OCHD and NCDPI recommends school districts follow the same policies and procedures in place for responding to other communicable diseases.

“OCS staff has been meeting to discuss the situation and the district’s preparedness and plans,” said OCS Superintendent Dr. Barry Collins. “Staff have plans in place for proactive measures which can be taken at school sites to address the spread of communicable diseases and school administrators have been provided guidance on addressing questions and concerns from students, staff and the community. We would like to thank the OCHD, emergency management and first responders for their assistance in helping provide a strong, coordinated community response.”

OCS would like to reiterate OCHD’s response that the immediate risk of this virus is low to the public. The CDC is recommending that everyone take everyday preventive actions to help stop the spread of germs by practicing good hygiene, wash hands regularly, clean and disinfect surfaces, and staying home if you or your children are sick.

If you would like more information on this virus please visit https://www.onslowcountync.gov/149/Health.