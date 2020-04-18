Organizations help Jones County residents during pandemic

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) –

Right now many people could use help.

The pandemic has set our regular routines back, making it hard to get a hold of certain supplies and proper medical attention.



That’s why The Mount Carmel Helps Organization and Food Banks of Central and Eastern North Carolina teamed up to bring necessities to those in Jones County.

With lines around the block, people waited in their cars to get essentials like toiletries and food.

“It’s just a blessing to me to see people come together at this time,” said Mount Carmel Helps CEO Dr. Linda Gary.

Doctors were also on hand to tend to people who were COVID-19 symptomatic.

“We do a no touch temperature, which is a scan. We’ll see whether any of these patients or potential patients are symptomatic,” said Dr. Johnny Williams.

Franky Howard is the Jones County manager, and is thrilled to see people in the county getting supplies they need.

“We’re just blessed that they decided to come over and bless the county with their services,” said Howard.

The Mount Carmel Helps Organization plans to continue giving back and helping people during the pandemic, working events in both Kinston and their home base Jacksonville in the coming weeks.