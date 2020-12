FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Pamlico County health officials report a fourth person has passed away due to COVID-19.

The person, who was not identified, passed away on Dec. 6. The patient was 84 and had several underlying medical conditions.

Pamlico County Health Director Scott Lenhart encouraged everyone to practice the three W’s: wearing a face mask, wait six feet apart and wash your hands often.