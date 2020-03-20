Panic buying at grocery stores makes it hard to find what you need

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

As fear continues to rise amid the coronavirus outbreak, some shoppers are panic buying.

A hand wiping station at the front of a grocery store, to help prevent the spread of germs.

This means people are buying items in large amounts, making it hard for others to find what they need.

Teresa Hall visited multiple stores looking for meat, struggling to find anything.

“It makes it hard for the shoppers to pick what they want,” said Hall.

“Being that, if we have to be in home…we want what we want though.”

Popular items people have been buying are bread, toilet paper, paper towels, and water.

Stores are also seeing low amounts of formula and diapers for children.

To combat the over purchasing, some stores have started limiting the amount of certain items shoppers can buy.



Empty shelves at a grocery store shows how shoppers are panic buying due to COVID-19.

Shemara Paige and her mother Vandella are life long Pitt County residents. They are encouraging people to think of others while buying groceries.

“Be mindful,” said Vandella Paige.

“You’re not the only one that’s in this, you’re not alone. Have consideration for others when it comes to five rolls of tissue. Get three, save two for someone else.”