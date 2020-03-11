PCC suspend all non-essential, college-related travel due to Coronavirus

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Pitt Community College is suspending all non-essential, college-related travel until further notice.

The college said employees with questions regarding travel are asked to check with their supervisor.

Additionally, the college will alter its housekeeping routines to implement increased health and safety protocols.

As of Thursday, March 12, all PCC employees will be responsible for placing their trashcans in the hallways at the end of the workday.

ALL food waste should be discarded in exterior trashcans located near campus buildings.

Housekeeping staff will focus predominantly on sanitizing “high-touch” surfaces, such as doors, light switches, and desks.

Employees who believe they have been exposed to COVID-19 are asked to contact their supervisor prior to returning to campus, the college states.