PCC to extend Spring Break for students due to coronavirus

Coronavirus

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Pitt Community College has decided to extend spring break through March 22 for students and all extra-curricular activities such as athletics and club meetings are postponed until further notice. 

Classes will resume on March 23, however, many courses will be shifted to alternative delivery methods.

Instructors will communicate with students no later than March 19 regarding on how the coursework will continue.

Faculty and staff will receive additional guidance via email and from their supervisors.

PCC said there are no suspected cases of COVID-19 on the campus or in the College community at this time.

