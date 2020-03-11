PCS releases letter about cleaning efforts, travel in regards to coronavirus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Pitt County Schools have released a letter about cleaning efforts and travel in regards to coronavirus.

Dear Parents and Guardians,

I wanted to update you on how Pitt County Schools is and will continue to respond to the growing concerns of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) since student safety and the well-being of students and staff are at the forefront of our efforts.

As of the date of this letter, Pitt County does NOT have any confirmed cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus). However, with the guidance of Pitt County Public Health and the Center for Disease Control, we have asked our school staff and nurses to:

• Monitor any developing patterns in student health.

• Follow flu protocol and advise students of proper hygiene techniques.

• Continue to routinely wipe down surfaces using a disinfectant.

We will activate a preparedness and response plan for pandemic flu, with any necessary modifications, if called for.

We continue to cooperate with our state and local partners, and our objectives continue to be to reduce transmission of any virus, minimize illness, maintain critical operations and services and minimize disruption of instruction.

While North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has declared a state of emergency to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus}, it is important to note that state officials have specifically recommended that schools NOT be closed at this time. This recommendation reflects the current guidance that children are at a low risk of serious illness. Please contact your school’s principal if you have individual family circumstances or concerns that would cause a student’s absence from school.

Regarding school travel, please know that:

• No international, school-sponsored field trips are being allowed or approved at this time.

• National, state, and local school trips are being reviewed and assessed on a case-by-case basis and considering a variety of factors.

• As a parent, you have full authority to not allow your child to attend any school trip if you are not comfortable, or there are individual family circumstances. Again, please contact the school trip organizer or your child’s principal at any time to discuss.

We are in constant contact with local and state health officials, receiving continuous updates and recommendations. As this is a rapidly-changing situation, we will update parents through our website, social media and through our individual school personnel, or this page when we have new information to provide.“