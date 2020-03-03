PCS releases statement on coronavirus concerns

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Pitt County Schools have released a statement regarding coronavirus preparedness.
“Pitt County Schools is in continuous contact with state and local officials in light of recent concern regarding the Coronavirus. In tandem with statements released by the National Center for Disease Control, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, and Pitt County Public Health, Pitt County Schools is currently following flu protocol, as is standard procedure during flu season. We also have a preparedness and response plan for pandemic flu that we would activate, with any necessary modifications, if called for. In cooperation with our state and local partners, our objectives would be to reduce transmission of the virus, minimize illness, maintain mission-critical operations and services and minimize disruption of instruction.“